There's constant monitoring of injured players, but in Tests you can't take risk: Gill

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah (knee injury) and top-order batter Sai Sudharsan (toe niggle) were initially included in the squad to tour Sri Lanka before ruling them out.

“Yes, we are in touch with them. There is constant monitoring on players and where they are (in terms of fitness),” Gill said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test here.

Gill then detailed the fitness scenario of Sudharsan.

“Sai’s case was quite unfortunate. It looked like he would be able to be a part of the series. But we did constant scans and he wasn't improving as much as we would have liked or expected him to be.

“So, sometimes you have to take a call from the player's point of view as to whether you want to take that risk.”

The decision, Gill said, was arrived at considering the duration of the Test match.

“The Test match is for 5 days. If it's one-day or T20, then it's a different story. But in the Test match, you don't want to take a risk. I feel that in the Test match, you have more opportunities with other players (to come back).