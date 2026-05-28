There will never be another Alexia Putellas in football

“There’s only one queen, Alexia Putellas,” the crowd chanted vociferously, and La Reina delivered. Girls, women, boys, men, all of them equally were her fans, and Putellas’ single presence has gone a long way in transforming the entire club.

While it wasn’t a move that transpired overnight, a lot of the changes and the revolution has to be attributed to torch-bearer Putellas, a central figure of women’s football in the country. ‘In the darkest moment, Barcelona saved me,’ she said in her goodbye.

She now walks away with 233 goals, 35 titles, 2 Women’s Ballon d’Ors (the first Spanish woman to win the award), but her greatest achievement will always be transforming women’s football. In Barcelona’s darkest hours, La Reina joined the club, saved it, and put women’s football at the pedestal it deserves. “That’s it, it has been a perfect story”, Putellas added, and there’s nothing more to say than that Barcelona will neever be the same ever again.