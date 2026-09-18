There is no excuse, this is an occasion: Vimal on India’s Asian Games prospects in badminton

"He is already an established player. He has the experience. You should just play and don't think too much," he said.

"And that's how you show your mettle. There is no excuse. You cannot just talk about pressure or anything now. You just have to go and perform. He has done good work and trained well. So, just go and play and do well.”

India's top ranked player Lakshya, ranked 14th in the world, has made early exits in the last five events, including the World Championships at home and Vimal revealed that he was bogged down by a back issue but has regained fitness.

"Lakshya had a little bit of an issue with his back. Right through the last one month, it has been troubling him. It had probably started even before the World Championships. Subsequently, he went and played at the China Masters. The problem persisted, and he didn't do well in either of the tournaments.

"But what I have observed over the last couple of weeks is that he is back to his training sessions, he is doing well and the sessions have been going well. So hopefully, he has recovered. But again, I hope he gets some good matches. The more matches he plays, he tends to play better.

"But we have no option. He will have to play at number one. From whatever I have seen over the last two weeks, he seems to be in better shape and good spirits. Hopefully, he can give us a good start."