There is no discrimination of players based on region in national team selection: Dhawan

"No, there is certainly no discrimination," Dhawan told reporters at a press conference here when asked whether there was discrimination of players from Jammu and Kashmir as they do not get many opportunities.

"If you perform, no one on earth can keep you out; your performance must do the talking. Sometimes, luck also plays its part. That isn't exclusive to J&K. Whether it's a boy from Delhi or Mumbai, you will find plenty of instances where a player deserved an opportunity, but didn't get it, and someone else was picked instead. That is simply part and parcel of this game," he said.

The press conference was called to announce the launch of Pro Star Cricket League (PSCL) Season 2.

The tournament, dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging cricket talent across the country, is scheduled to commence in the first week of March next year, beginning in Srinagar and culminating with a grand finale in Dehradun.