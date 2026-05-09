There are very few players in world cricket who can strike the ball like Finn Allen: Boucher

NEW DELHI: Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher believes there are "very few players in world cricket" who can match Finn Allen's clean striking ability after the New Zealand opener's unbeaten century guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026.
Allen's explosive knock kept KKR alive in the playoff race and drew rich praise from Boucher, who highlighted the sheer range and power behind the right-hander's stroke-play.
"Once Finn Allen gets past 20 or 30, there are very few players in world cricket who strike the ball with the kind of power he does. What makes him special is not just the strength, but the range and cleanliness of his hitting," Boucher said on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live'.
"Whether it was the pick-up shot over fine leg against Mitchell Starc or the straight hits back over the bowler's head, everything looked effortless. Anything in his arc or under his eyeline, he was striking beautifully. At one stage, it almost looked like he was batting against a bowling machine. It was an incredible innings to watch," he added.
Allen blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 100 with 10 sixes and five fours, leaving the DC bowlers bruised and battered at their own den here on Friday.
Boucher also termed top batter KL Rahul's dismissal in the powerplay as a decisive moment in the contest, saying Delhi Capitals rely heavily on the senior batter to anchor the innings.
"KL Rahul's wicket was a crucial moment because he's the batter Delhi Capitals build their innings around. Ideally, you want him batting beyond the powerplay so he can control the tempo through the middle overs," Boucher said.
"This is now the second time he has fallen around that phase while trying to take the game on. The aggressive role can be taken up by others around him, but Rahul’s value lies in going deep into the innings and managing momentum. From a team perspective, his wicket carries huge importance," he added.