Theo's penalty seals Milan's victory over Fiorentina

ROME: Theo Hernandez's spot-kick helped AC Milan register a precious victory as they beat Fiorentina 1-0, with starlet Francesco Camarda setting Serie A record.

The Rossoneri had been struggling in Serie A as they failed to manage one win in their four previous outings and entered Saturday's game without suspended Olivier Giroud and injured Rafael Leao, reports Xinhua.

Both sides created a couple of chances but couldn't find the back of the net until Theo tipped the balance on the stroke of half-time when he was tripped down in the box, and the Frenchman kept his cool to convert the penalty, sending Pietro Terracciano wrong-footed.

Stefano Pioli threw on striker Camarda in the 83rd minute, making the youth academy product become the youngest debutant in Serie A, aged 15 years and 260 days.

Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a resulting-saving save in the dying minutes as he blocked Rolando Mandragora's sitter from a close range.

With the win, Milan rank third with 26 points, three points adrift of second-placed Juventus who host leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Walter Mazzarri had a good start in his second spell at Napoli as he led the Partenopei to beat Atalanta 2-1 thanks to a pair of strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eljif Elmas.

Also on Saturday, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile's penalty made him the first Serie A player to score 100 away goals, but it was not enough as Grigoris Kastanos and Antonio Candreva helped Salernitana claim a 2-1 comeback victory, picking up their first win this season.