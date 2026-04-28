Thendral’s hat-trick goes in vain

CHENNAI: CPCL RC’s V Thendral took a noteworthy hat-trick in the side’s third division Qualifier 1 loss against Pattabiram CA here in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship on Sunday.
Pattabiram’s Rashul Haseef was dominant as the right-arm pacer picked up 5/19. Sunder CC’s wicketkeeper Hithesh starred with five dismissals behind the sticks, and scored a 50.
BRIEF SCORES: II Division Playoffs, Qualifier 1: SRIHER RC 147 in 30 overs (Gireeshvar 31; Sooriya 4/19, Sujith 3/32) lost to Mogappair CC 148/3 in 23.1 overs (Vishal 88 n.o) ELIMINATOR: Universal CC 160/8 in 30 overs (Ajay 42, Rajeshkumar 31; Nirmal Kumar 4/30) lost to Aththis CC 161/7 in 27.4 overs (Martin Anburaj 81) III DIVISION PLAYOFFS, QUALIFIER 1: Pattabiram CA 186/9 in 30 overs (Vinith Kumar 85, Pratap 35; Thendral 4/26 bt CPCL RC 146 in 28.4 overs (Mohamed Yusuff 47; Haseef 5/19)
ELIMINATOR: Parthasarathy MCC 143 in 29.4 overs (Abisheak 25, Stephen Raj 50; Sudhakar 3/16) lost to Sunder CC 144/3 in 26.4 overs (Hithesh 50 n.o, Sudhakar 30) 21ST LUCAS TVS THIRUVALLUR DCA TROPHY 2025-26, GROUP B: IJL 62 in 17.5 overs (Praveen Kumar 5/24) lost to Lucas TVS 67 for no loss in 3.5 overs (Vinoth Kannan 51 n.o)