Thendral’s hat-trick goes in vain

BRIEF SCORES: II Division Playoffs, Qualifier 1: SRIHER RC 147 in 30 overs (Gireeshvar 31; Sooriya 4/19, Sujith 3/32) lost to Mogappair CC 148/3 in 23.1 overs (Vishal 88 n.o) ELIMINATOR: Universal CC 160/8 in 30 overs (Ajay 42, Rajeshkumar 31; Nirmal Kumar 4/30) lost to Aththis CC 161/7 in 27.4 overs (Martin Anburaj 81) III DIVISION PLAYOFFS, QUALIFIER 1: Pattabiram CA 186/9 in 30 overs (Vinith Kumar 85, Pratap 35; Thendral 4/26 bt CPCL RC 146 in 28.4 overs (Mohamed Yusuff 47; Haseef 5/19)