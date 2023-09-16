Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup title clash against India

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will not be available to play in his side's Asia Cup final clash against India on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

As per the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), he sustained an injury in his right hamstring during the Super Four clash against Pakistan.

"Maheesh Theekshana, who strained his right hamstring during the game against Pakistan, will not be available for the finals," said a statement from ACC.

A scan was done and confirmed the muscle injury. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selectors have brought in Sahan Arachchige into the squad in place of Theekshana. Theekshana will return to the High-Performance Center to commence rehabilitation work.

Theekshana was one of the leading performers of Sri Lanka in this edition of the Asia Cup, taking eight wickets in five matches at an average of 29.12 with the best bowling figures of 3/69. He is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

With the bat also, he has contributed 32 runs in three innings, with the best score of 28. Sahan Arachchige, brought into the squad has represented SL in one ODI, scoring 57 runs and taking a wicket.

He is a top-order batter who can also bowl right-arm off-break like Theekshana. India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at Colombo on Sunday. India is eyeing its eighth title while SL will be aiming for their seventh.