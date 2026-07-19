Theegala climbs with best round of the week as Burns takes control at Royal Birkdale

The Indian-American, supported by Hero, looked set for an even bigger leap before a bogey on the closing hole denied him a place inside the top 25. Even so, his third-round effort marked a significant improvement after opening rounds of 71 and 69 and ensured he will take positive momentum into the final day.

Theegala, who had missed the cut in each of his previous three Open Championship appearances, began confidently with birdies at the second and seventh to turn in 2-under 33. A bogey at the 10th briefly stalled his progress, but he responded impressively with birdies at the 14th and 16th to reach 3-under for the tournament. A closing bogey dropped him back to 2-under overall, but the 68 lifted him from tied 52nd overnight to tied 29th.

The other two Indian-origin players in the field, Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia, had failed to survive the halfway cut.

At the top of the leaderboard, American Sam Burns seized control of the championship with a superb 5-under 65 to open a two-shot lead at 10-under-par, putting himself in prime position to capture his first Major title.

Burns began the day three shots behind halfway leader Lucas Herbert but quickly erased the deficit with an aggressive front nine. Birdies at the second, fourth, seventh and eighth helped him turn in 31 before he added birdies on all three par fives on the inward half. His only blemish came with a bogey at the ninth.