Theegala, Bhatia and Rai among five Indian-origin golf players in pursuit of US Open glory

SHINNECOCK HILLS: Five Indian origin players will feature in a star-studded field as the golfing world turns its attention to the U.S. Open, the year's third major championship, which tees off at the challenging Shinnecock Hills on Thursday.
While there are no Indian passport holders in the field, five players of Indian heritage -- Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Manav Shah -- will be in the spotlight, underlining the increasing influence of the Indian diaspora in global golf.
The star-studded field includes the game's biggest names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who between them have won 10 Majors, and emerging talents who are eager to make their mark on one of golf's toughest stages.
World No. 1 Scheffler arrives with history on his mind while McIlroy seeks another major triumph. Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, will play to ensure his relevance at a time when his chosen league, the LIV League, is facing existential issues.
Scheffler heads into the championship as one of the strong favourites, as he always does, after another dominant season. Already a multiple major winner, the American is chasing a career Grand Slam, with the U.S. Open remaining one of the few pieces missing from his collection that has two Green Jackets.
Having already established himself as the game's most consistent performer, a victory this week would see joining golf's most exclusive club of players who have won all four majors.
McIlroy, meanwhile, returns with renewed confidence after ending his long wait for another major title earlier this season. The Northern Irishman is seeking his seventh major championship and a second major victory of 2026. A former U.S. Open champion, McIlroy's combination of power, experience and improved all-round game makes him one of the leading contenders once again.
DeChambeau, Masters winner Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa are among a star-studded field expected to challenge for the title. As always, the U.S. Open is renowned for testing every aspect of a player's game, often rewarding patience and mental resilience as much as brilliance.
Among the Indian-origin golfers, Theegala enters the week as one of the most accomplished players. The California-born American of Indian descent is coming back after having been sidelined in 2025 due to injuries.
Theegala, a PGA Tour winner, was a regular contender in elite events before injuries hit him in 2025. He is known for his creativity and fearless shot-making, A strong performance at the U.S. Open would further cement his status among golf's rising stars.
England's Rai also arrives with growing expectations. The son of Indian immigrants, Rai has enjoyed a steady rise through the ranks, earning victories on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. The win at Aronimink for the PGA Championship made him the first Indian origin player to win a Major and the first Briton in more than 100 years to win the PGA Championship.
Renowned for his accuracy and calm temperament, he possesses the type of disciplined game that often thrives in U.S. Open conditions, where fairways are narrow and mistakes are heavily punished.
Bhatia, winner of the Arnold Palmer, a Signature event this season, is another exciting Indian-origin prospect. The young left-hander has become one of the most talked-about talents in American golf, combining impressive power with a flair for producing spectacular shots. Bhatia continues to build experience at the highest level and will be looking to make a significant impact in majors.
Joining them is Sudarshan Yellamaraju, one of the newest names among players with Indian roots competing on the international stage. The Indo-Canadian golfer has enjoyed a breakthrough season and earned his place in the championship through consistent performances, including a Top-5 at the Players.
Completing the Indian-origin contingent is Manav Shah, whose qualification has become one of the most inspiring stories of the championship. The Indian-American golfer of Gujarati heritage earned his spot through the demanding qualifying process, becoming the first player from the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) pathway to reach a major championship.
Shah's journey from developmental tours and international mini-tour success to golf's biggest stage highlights both perseverance and the growing opportunities available to players of Indian origin around the world.
Together, Theegala, Rai, Bhatia, Yellamaraju and Shah represent a remarkable cross-section of the Indian diaspora's presence in professional golf. While each player has taken a different path to the U.S. Open, their participation reflects the increasing global footprint of Indian-origin talent in a sport that has traditionally been dominated by players from a handful of golfing nations.