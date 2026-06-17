Theegala, Bhatia and Rai among five Indian-origin golf players in pursuit of US Open glory

Having already established himself as the game's most consistent performer, a victory this week would see joining golf's most exclusive club of players who have won all four majors.

McIlroy, meanwhile, returns with renewed confidence after ending his long wait for another major title earlier this season. The Northern Irishman is seeking his seventh major championship and a second major victory of 2026. A former U.S. Open champion, McIlroy's combination of power, experience and improved all-round game makes him one of the leading contenders once again.

DeChambeau, Masters winner Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa are among a star-studded field expected to challenge for the title. As always, the U.S. Open is renowned for testing every aspect of a player's game, often rewarding patience and mental resilience as much as brilliance.

Among the Indian-origin golfers, Theegala enters the week as one of the most accomplished players. The California-born American of Indian descent is coming back after having been sidelined in 2025 due to injuries.