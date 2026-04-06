The way to go upwards is to get a good work ethic going: Ashwin on CSK's woes

"If you take a close look at the CSK batting line-up, you would say the quality is there. So, you back the quality. You back Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain. He has proven it over and over again. Sanju Samson is a class player, who proved his doubters wrong in the T20 World Cup.

"And then you have a mighty talented youngster in Ayush Mhatre, who has been exceptional so far in his short IPL career. So, you have the talent in the top three. It is just a matter of letting them put it together.

"There is no way that Sanju Samson scores runs for fun in the T20 World Cup but ends up failing multiple times in the IPL. He is too good a player to fail multiple times. You just have to back him and give him time," Du Plessis said.