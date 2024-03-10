The star duo and the master who helped them blitz

CHENNAI: Till a few months ago, Sameer Chaudhary and Joel Benjamin were plying their trade in the University Games and A Division, respectively. That was when the youngsters caught the eye of a veteran from Tamil Nadu, ‘Coach’ Dakshinamoorthy, a legend in the volleyball circle known for his ability to uncover talent and nurture them to the next level. Now, in just a short period, the duo have burst into the limelight as the mainstays for Chennai Blitz.

Dakshinamoorthy has been following Sameer’s journey for over two years. Sameer used to play for Kurukshetra University back then, and the team was often pitted against SRM University in the all-India University Games every year. The coach found the Delhi boy’s talent promising. Their first personal encounter was at the World University Games in China, where he picked up the boy and helped him with his debut at the games.

“Sameer’s contribution during the World University Games was really good, and there aren’t many setters in the country. His height and ability to jump was promising. He could prove to be an asset for the Indian team in the future,” Dakshinamoorthy told DT Next.

The game itself is not new for Sameer, coming from a family deeply involved in volleyball. His father and grandfather used to play, and the family dreamt of a future for Sameer in the national team. He indeed showed promise, captaining the U-19 team in the World Volleyball Championships and has also won a Bronze medal in the U-20 Asian Championship.

When Chennai Blitz acquired Sameer in December 2023, it paid Rs 18 lakh, making him the highest paid player in that auction. “Dakshinamoorthy is a really good coach, who trusts his players. I’m thankful to him for believing in me,” said Sameer, who recently joined Railways thanks to his successes in U-19 at the national and international stages.

Joel Benjamin’s story is not different. He was playing for DG Vaishnav College in the A-division-State zone when Dakshinamoorthy noticed him for the first time. The attacker from Thoothukudi has been playing the sport since the fourth grade and has played senior National Games securing second place and winning the gold at the Khelo India Youth Games.

The youngster’s draft into the Prime Volley League (PVL) wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Dakshinamoorthy spotting and trusting in his talent. “It’s my first time working with coach Dakshinamoorthy. This was my first time applying for PVL, but I think he has been following my game. I played well at the A-division, which resulted in the club signing me,” said Joel.

When asked about spotting and drafting these youngsters, Dakshinamoorthy said, “Everyone buys players from the outside. I’m coaching the Chennai team, and if I don’t support local talent and bring them up, who else will do it?”

For a mentor who played a key role in the rise of dozens of players into stars, Dakshinamoorthy has not received the recognition that is due for him.

The Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category, the highest honour bestowed to a coach, requires a minimum of 25 years of coaching experience. Dakshinamoorthy has that and more, dedicating himself to Indian volleyball over the four decades since graduating from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Bengaluru, in 1984. Under his guidance, SRM University has clinched multiple gold and silver medals at the All-India Inter-University meets, and has played a pivotal role in nurturing over 30 Indian International players.

Dakshinamoorthy applied for the prestigious award three times, only to be overlooked. The last time a volleyball coach received the award was in 2007. The suspension of the national federation has not helped his cause, and it has also cast a shadow on everyone involved in volleyball in the country.

“Since the pandemic, it has been very difficult. There have been no certificate norms or national leagues, and we haven’t received certificates,” added Joel discussing the federation’s suspension.

PVL, a platform to perform

Prime Volleyball League was the only major tournament conducted last year and the players who performed well there garnered not just eyeballs but also received the call for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“As it was the only major tournament to be conducted, the players who fared well were considered. Due to the ongoing dispute, players from many states aren’t able to participate in leagues, and PVL is the only platform where players from every state, irrespective of age, can register and participate,” said Dakshinamoorthy.

With the federation suspended, PVL has also become the one major tournament that Indian volleyball players can look forward to in a calendar year. Given the current circumstances, it also helps players financially throughout the year.

“Coming out of college and getting a chance to play in PVL is a big help. Many departments come to watch these tournaments, and players can benefit if they get scouted. This league provides us with a platform to showcase ourselves,” said Joel.

Joel hasn’t represented the nation yet but has hogged the limelight at the State level and has entered the PVL roster despite the federation’s suspension. Asked whether this would hinder his chances of making it to the senior national team in the future, he said, “I haven’t thought about it. I aim to make the best out of the opportunities that come my way.”

Government jobs for Khelo medallists

In a recent interview with DT Next, India International Guru Prasanth spoke how it was difficult for young players who have won medals in junior/senior Nationals, as their certificates and medals are not valid due to the suspended federation.

In this context, it was a big relief for all concerned when the government announced earlier this week that players who won medals in the Khelo India Youth Games, irrespective of the category, would be eligible for government jobs.

“This announcement is a huge relief for volleyball players, given that no national tournament has happened. Also, with the federation suspended, the only certificates a player will have are from the University Games, where only three medallist teams will benefit. Now with the inclusion of Khelo India in the list, another 30 players will benefit,” said Dakshinamoorthy discussing if this decision would benefit volleyball players in the state.