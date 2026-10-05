The pressure is off us now: India's archers after golden run in Asian Games

"When the training is right, the preparation is right and the ecosystem is right, these are the results you get. So we're very happy with that. We're exceptionally happy to clinch the first ever compound archery spot for the Olympic Games. That's a huge thing for us right now," he added.

The performances were delivered by a new-look group that had faced questions over its ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

The unheralded Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthu combined for the compound mixed team gold that also locked in an Olympic quota."When the training is right, the preparation is right and the ecosystem is right, these are the results you get. So we're very happy with that. We're exceptionally happy to clinch the first ever compound archery spot for the Olympic Games. That's a huge thing for us right now," he added.

The performances were delivered by a new-look group that had faced questions over its ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

The unheralded Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthu combined for the compound mixed team gold that also locked in an Olympic quota.