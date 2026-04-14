The Praful Hinge story: How dad's conviction & McGrath connection shaped pacer's career

In fact, the Hinge family didn't even know whether their boy would be playing against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

"We knew that he was supposed to play against Punjab as he was in the Impact Players list. We never ask him if he is playing. He calls everyday at 10pm before going off to sleep and we just have normal conversation like 'khana khaya (Had food?)'," Prakash told PTI.

"Yesterday, when the IPL telecast started, we saw on TV that he will make his debut. So, we were happy."

The happiness only grew as the game unfolded. Praful ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4 which paved the way for SRH's massive win by 57 runs.