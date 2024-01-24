'The passion and emotion for cricket in CSK is much more than any franchise'

NEW DELHI: Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden commended the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their exceptional talent scouting system, emphasizing the depth of their scouting network in Tamil Nadu.

Hayden played 32 matches for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) featuring in 2008, 2009 and 2010 editions and scoring 1,107 runs. Hayden also highlighted the significance of CSK's passionate fan base, extending beyond the iconic MS Dhoni, and compared their dedication to that of Mumbai Indians' superior cricket fans.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports during the MI vs CSK Ultimate Team debate, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden said “Well, they love heroes and MS Dhoni is one of those heroes. But they also love cricket, and what they are, and it's similar to Mumbai Indians, to the credit of Mumbai Indians, is that they are superior cricket fans. You heard the passion of the fans and how they even find Jadeja, for example, to be so popular in their eyes. So it’s that passion, that energy, that motivation. I mean even when Chennai weren’t even in the IPL, who remembers the Whistle Podu train following them to Pune in Maharashtra to actually follow MS Dhoni. So it’s just the passion, the emotion for cricket which is higher than any other franchise.”

Reflecting on his retirement and the enduring legacy of CSK, Hayden asserted that players like Dhoni, himself, and Raina will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans, showcasing the everlasting impact of the franchise.

“I retired in 2010 after we won the title, in the backyard of Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. And even when one's retired, yes I have been in commentary and working on the game, there is still this great passion and energy for the ex-players. So I just want to reinforce that point that MS Dhoni will never retire from CSK. His number is 1, Hayden is number 2, and Raina is number 3 and so on it goes, it just shows that the legacy is there in the clubhouse, at Chepauk Stadium, and that’s what fans gravitate to. They love the success, they love the individuals, and they will never ever leave you behind,” he added.