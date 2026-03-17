The more Tests we play, the better it will be for us: Pratika Rawal

Pratika played a crucial role in helping India avoid an innings defeat in the one-off day-night Test on the Australia tour earlier this month, scoring a 137-ball 63 runs in the second innings.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sports Journalists Federation of India conference hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association here on Monday, the 25-year-old said Test cricket holds a special place for her.

"Test cricket is the most beautiful format. Since childhood my father and coach have told me that performing well in this format is very important. When you are groomed in that manner, it naturally becomes your favourite format," she told PTI.