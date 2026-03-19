'The moment we've waited for,' CSK welcome 'Chettan' Samson in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

Samson is expected to hold a crucial position at the top of the batting order and could also assume wicketkeeping duties from MS Dhoni in one or two matches, should there be any injury issues with the 44-year-old veteran.

Earlier, Samson spoke about sharing the dressing room with Dhoni, "I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni bhai over phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interactions with him. I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni bhai in CSK and I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him," added Samson."