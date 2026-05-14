The Ligue 1 title is PSG's but the last automatic Champions League place is not yet decided

Key matchups:

Lille and Nice fans have a close bond, and Lille could do Nice a big favor with a home win against Auxerre.

Nice is favorite to beat Metz at home but Rennes has a difficult away game at Marseille, which will move into fifth on goal difference if it wins.

Marseille coach Habib Beye was Rennes coach when it beat Marseille on the opening day of the season. He may have to beat his former club to save his job amid a chaotic season for Marseille.

Lyon also has a challenging game at home to Lens — although Lens coach Pierre Sage may rest key players ahead of the French Cup final against Nice on May 22.

PSG is away at Paris FC in the third capital city derby of the season. PSG won in the league but was knocked out of the French Cup by Paris FC in January.