The Korean comeback

"It was our first game and a very difficult one," South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said. "The win itself makes me happy, but what's even more positive is that our boys won by not giving up. I knew that we were more than capable of winning, so at 1-1, I told the boys to keep playing the way we've been playing."

It was South Korea's first opening World Cup win since it beat Greece in 2010 in South Africa. South Korea beat its European opponent in the tournament for a third straight time, following wins over Portugal in 2022 and Germany in 2018.