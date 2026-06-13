The Korean comeback

GUADALAJARA (MEXICO): Hwang In-beom scored a goal and set up another as South Korea rallied to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the second match of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday night.
After a lacklustre first half in which both teams were jeered as they left the field, the Czech Republic took the lead in the 59th minute on a header by captain Ladislav Krejci after a long throw-in into the penalty area. South Korea equalized in the 67th, when Hwang scored after faking a shot with a nifty move to clear two Czech players.
The midfielder who plays for Dutch club Feyenoord then made the cross from the right flank for Oh Hyeon-gyu's decisive strike in the 80th in a match played in front of hundreds of empty seats at Guadalajara Stadium.
The South Korean squad celebrated with its fans behind one of the goals after the final whistle. Players later posed for a photo with the fans behind them.
"It was our first game and a very difficult one," South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said. "The win itself makes me happy, but what's even more positive is that our boys won by not giving up. I knew that we were more than capable of winning, so at 1-1, I told the boys to keep playing the way we've been playing."
It was South Korea's first opening World Cup win since it beat Greece in 2010 in South Africa. South Korea beat its European opponent in the tournament for a third straight time, following wins over Portugal in 2022 and Germany in 2018.