The King's night: Chase master Kohli, accurate bowlers propel RCB to second IPL title in a row

Royal Challengers Bengaluru translated their domination from Day 1 of this IPL into a second successive title, and Virat Kohli anchored that five-wicket romp over Gujarat Titans with a patented chase masterclass of unbeaten 75 here on Sunday.

If the Titans’ innings of 155 for eight was filled with trepidation, Royal Challengers’ 161 for five in 18 overs was full of intent and confidence.

And those words are forever entwined with Kohli’s batting and the latest evidence was his 42-ball unbeaten innings.

As he has done throughout his career, the batting super star strode out with an unflinching desire to take his side home.

That purpose was evident in his dismantling of Kagiso Rabada with a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4, right after his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer handed the South African a similar punishment in the second over that yielded 18 runs.

Kohli and Venkatesh added 62 runs in just 4.3 overs to rain even on the distant dreams of the Titans.