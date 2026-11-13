The inside story of Manchester United's move for Mauricio Pochettino

From the moment Manchester United was aware of Mauricio Pochettino's availability he stood alone — the only candidate as the troubled Premier League club went in search of a new coach.

United's hierarchy had assumed Pochettino, like Aston Villa's Unai Emery, was out of reach.

Emery also has big admirers at United after transforming Villa from a relegation-threatened team to a serial Champions League challenger, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to protect relationships. But the Spaniard, under contract and without a release clause, was simply not an option.

The same was thought of Pochettino after he signed a four-year deal in August tying him to the U.S. men's national team through the 2030 World Cup.

United knew him well. He had been a leading candidate for the job in 2022 when Erik ten Hag was ultimately hired. And he left a lasting impression as recently as the summer of 2024 when, under a new sporting leadership, United considered firing Ten Hag and spoke to a range of contenders, Pochettino included.

It was determined then — on both sides — that the timing wasn't right so soon after his brief spell in charge of Chelsea, the person said.

Now, with Pochettino re-energized by his experiences with the U.S., including a run to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup, the timing is right.

United was finalizing the details of Pochettino's appointment on Thursday, with his appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, said the person, who also detailed United's pursuit of the Argentine coach this week.

Work has been underway to conclude the deal once United was made aware of a break clause in Pochettino's recently signed contract, with due diligence carried out before coach Michael Carrick was fired on Thursday.

Confident that Pochettino wanted to take on what has increasingly looked like an impossible job, it was a matter of informing the U.S. soccer federation of its intention to move for a coach, who did so much galvanize the nation during the World Cup. That formal approach came on Wednesday, the night before Carrick was relieved of his duties, the person said.

By that stage rumours had already been swirling around Pochettino and the odds on him to become United's eighth permanent coach or manager in 13 years had been slashed.