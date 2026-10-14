The inevitability of Lamine Yamal

Galatasaray defender Mario Lemina had a similar opinion, jokingly or not, asking reporters, ‘Who is Lamine Yamal?’ Minutes into the encounter, Lemina went toe-to-toe against Lamine, and even pushed at him, almost wanting a response in return.

That’s where every opposition player gets it wrong.

For the first 28 minutes of the clash, Galatasaray did enough to hold off Barcelona's push. A minute later, it seemed like they had earned themselves three points at home against the best team in world football at the moment, and someone had finally figured out a way to stop the teenager.

For 45 minutes, the familiar Lamine magic was missing.

And, for the next 45, there weren’t too many moments without it.

Every touch was a highlight reel; every move seemed to make him grow more and more in confidence. Minutes after the restart, Lamine curled a pass from the outside of his boot, straight into the path of Anthony Gordon, who misjudged the angle. A few minutes later, it was all too familiar: the weighted pass, Fermin Lopez’s run, and the anguish of the Turkish supporters.

The real magic, however, didn’t arrive until the 53rd minute.