‘The immediate aim is to do well in the junior Grand Slams,’ says Maaya Revathi at ITF Women’s Open W100

The 16-year-old from Coimbatore suffered a first-round exit in the singles main draw after going down in three sets to fifth seed Polina Iatcenko. However, she remains in contention in the doubles competition, partnering close friend and compatriot Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty to defeat an Indian pair and advance to the quarterfinals.

Having recently featured in tournaments in Mumbai and Pune, Maaya’s continued presence in professional events reflects her growing experience and development. Her progress has been shaped by strong early foundations in India and advanced training at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Maaya’s journey in tennis began in Coimbatore, where she was introduced to the sport at a young age with encouragement from her parents. With access to quality coaching facilities nearby, she gradually shifted from playing recreationally to pursuing tennis professionally.

“I started taking tennis more seriously when I was 10 years old. Winning the Under-12 Nationals in 2022 was an eye-opener, it made me feel that maybe I could do something with the sport because I was enjoying it and felt happy on court. And when I entered the ITF juniors, I had a 25-match winning streak, won four tournaments in a row, and reached major quarterfinals and semifinals. Winning the J300 in Delhi also brought me closer to the Grand Slams, so it had been a great start for me so far,” she recalled.