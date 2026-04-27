The Dualities of the Indian Premier League

For most parts of the season, it felt like the IPL 2026 would carry on from its ancestors to provide a real spectacle for the batters. Especially when you see scores like 264/2 being chased down with seven balls to spare.

Or when you see an entire day of IPL’s play, where the cumulative totals nearly add up to a thousand runs, you expect it to continue in that fashion.

But then comes days like Sunday, which remind you, ‘Hey, the grass isn’t always green, sometimes it is a bit brown’. In the first clash on Sunday, the bowlers were back in business, as Gujarat Titans reduced Chennai Super Kings to 158/7, when normally any score under 200 was deemed unacceptable.