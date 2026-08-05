The CWG assessment: Some concerns but positives too for SAI, Ministry

The nodal body under the Sports Ministry that is responsible for conducting national camps, overseeing selection, and monitoring the training and competition calendar of athletes, is celebrating the "more than expected" medal count of 39, which includes 13 gold and 17 silver medals.

At the same time, its push for greater support to swimming and cycling got a reality check at the Games thanks to medal-less and underwhelming show.

In addition, logistical issues such as boxers and judo players not receiving their baggage on time after arriving in Glasgow have been noted as administrative concerns to be addressed going forward.