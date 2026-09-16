The Asiad breakdown: Ministry says over Rs 700cr spent on athletes' preparation for Aichi-Nagoya

CEO of the Ministry's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), N S Johal, on Tuesday said the country's athletes have the requisite momentum to deliver strong performances and match up or better the best ever haul of 106 medals achieved in the previous Hangzhou edition.

"There is good momentum across disciplines and the contingent features a lot of debutants which is as TOPS CEO, a very proud thing for me. The gestation period in sport is high and when young athletes are able to enter the top level early, it is a very good sign for the future," Johal said in a media interaction here.

Among the youngsters who would draw attention in the Aichi-Nagoya Games are 15-year-old cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is not funded by the Ministry, paddler Syndrela Das, shuttler Ayush Shetty, and 18-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, who recently won the junior world title, and judoka Asmita Dey, the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold in the sport.