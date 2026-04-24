The Adopted Son: How Sanju Samson became Chennai’s ‘Chettan’

Kerala hardly had any demigods that they could look up to when it came to cricket, it often revolved around football, where the state still has a stronghold in the country. However, everything changed when one certain, Sanju Samson, entered the fray.

When he was just 12, the signs that Samson was going to become an eventual superstar were in writing but it has taken another 19 years to transpire into reality. Instead of just Kerala shouting his name, he ensured that during all these years, he has created a brand for himself in his own ‘silent way’ around the country, be it in the freezing colds of Dharamsala or the sultry heat of Visakhapatnam.

However, if you ask Samson, he would tell you there are a couple of venues in the country which are close to his heart: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier in the year, Samson scored a dazzling 42-ball 89 in the semi-final against England at the Wankhede, where the crowd were chanting his name, which gained a special appreciation in his heart.