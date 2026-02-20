The Abhishek Issue: Will SA skipper Markram or left-armer Linde start against him?

What ails Abhishek Sharma in the ongoing T20 World Cup is as much a talking point as India's seamless campaign despite his three consecutive ducks.

But those who have closely tracked the format and the man, who is made for the format, are willing to vouch that "form is temporary, his confidence is permanent" and a big one is just around the corner in the Super Eight stage.

The prolific opener with a monstrous strike rate of 192-plus is enduring a sudden lean patch, which can primarily be attributed to his return to competitive cricket less than a week after hospitalisation.

The slow pitches haven't helped his cause either.