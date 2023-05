Tharun stars in Aththis CC’s victory

CHENNAI: Opening batter V Tharun Kumar (105 off 74 balls, 3 fours, 7 sixes) smashed a match-winning century as Aththis CC defeated Ebenezer CA by 63 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone A contest.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Zone A: Seshadhri MCC 161 in 40.5 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 39, G Vijayakumar 4/38) lost to Korattur CC 162/7 in 35.5 overs (R Ramkumar 55); Mugappair CC 133 in 30.3 overs (CS Rohit Kumar 30, M Udhaya Kumar 3/20, K Karmegam 3/26) lost to Standard CC 136/6 in 33 overs (R Vivek 29, M Vijay Kumar 25*, DT Chandrasekar 4/26).

Second Division: Zone A: Aththis CC 224/6 in 30 overs (V Tharun Kumar 105, U Raj Kumar 26, K Nirmal Kumar 37) bt Ebenezer CA 161 in 26.3 overs (R Krishna Sai 47, N Ganesh 29, U Raj Kumar 3/18, D Rajasekaran 3/44); Zone B: Thiruvallur CC 173/8 in 30 overs (S Naveen 28, K Thirunavukarasu 33, K Sampath Kumar 55*, M Vinith kumar 3/43) bt Pattabiram CA 132 in 25 overs (S Vikram 27, L Karthikeyan 3/32, RG Barat Raj 3/31)