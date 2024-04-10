Thapa bowls Fine Star CA to victory

CHENNAI: Standard CC earned an eight-wicket win over Ambattur CC in the first division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Standard CC’s P Saravanan took three wickets for 15 runs to restrict Ambattur CC to 94. In reply, Standard CC reached the target with ease with A Magesh scoring 44, while M Vijay Kumar was unbeaten on 25.

Elsewhere, Fine Star CA’s P Arjun Thapa’s all-round exploits helped his side beat Thiruvallur CC by 47 runs. While batting Thapa scored an unbeaten 44 as Fine Star scored 221 for 8. In reply, Thiruvallur CC was bowled out for 174 with Thapa taking five wickets for 35.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Ambattur CC 94 in 25.2 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 27,P Saravanan 3/15) lost to Standard CC 95/2 in 18.1 overs (A Magesh 44, M Vijay Kumar 25*); Fine Star CA 221/8 in 45 overs (YT Harish Tutu 26, G Gogul 38,P Shijit Chandran 53, P Arjun Thapa 44*, D Easwar 3/48) bt Thiruvallur CC 174 in 36.1 overs (K Sadagopan 29, K Bharath Kumar 50, P Dinesh Kumar 36, P Arjun Thapa 5/35)