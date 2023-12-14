Thankful to RFYS for inaugurating U-15 girls age category: Coach of Udayachal High School Shashi Singh

CHENNAI: The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) final league round matches in Mumbai concluded with Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Jr College winning the boys’ U-15, U-17, and U-19 age groups.

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Jr College won their last league stage match by 4-0 against the Don Bosco Sr. Secondary School in the U-15 age group.

U-15 boys from Agnel Multipurpose School

The U-17 boys’ age category saw them winning by 7-0 against New Horizon Public School in their last league encounter. Their U-19 team edged past Thakur College of Science and Commerce by 2-1 to round off the tournament.

U-17 boys from Agnel Multipurpose School

The U-21 boys’ age competition saw a new winner in the Thakur College of Science and Commerce. They beat Kishinchand Chellaram College by 3-1 to cap off their respective runs in the tournament.



U-21 boys from Thakur College of Science and Commerce

Udayachal High School emerged victorious in the newly-introduced U-15 girls’ age category. They secured a 3-0 win over the St. Xavier’s High School in their last league stage game.



“I am thankful to Reliance Foundation Youth Sports for inaugurating the U-15 girls age category. The entire tournament was a great learning curve for us and gave numerous young girls, and boys, the exposure to participate and play competitive games against the best schools and colleges in the city. I hope that RFYS conducts more such tournaments to give us more playing time and takes the footballing culture of the city forward,” Shashi Singh, coach of the Udayachal High School, remarked.

The U-19 girls’ group saw KC College lifting the trophy, though they played a goalless draw against Christ Academy in their last game of the tournament.











