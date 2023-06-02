Thailand Open: Lakshya, Kiran advance; Ashmita out

BANGKOK: Lakshya Sen progressed to the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament men’s singles quarter-finals with an upset win over Li Shi Feng of China here on Thursday.

World No.23 Lakshya defeated the fourth-seeded Chinese 21-17, 21-15 in a Round-of-16 match and will face qualifier Leong Jun Hao from Malaysia in the last-eight stage.

Kiran George, who made it to the main draw after coming through the qualifiers, also advanced to the quarter-finals after beating World No.26 Weng Hong Yang of China 21-11, 21-19.

It is the first time that Kiran, ranked 59 in the world, has reached the quarter-final of a BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

In women’s singles, an out-of-form Saina Nehwal lost 11-21, 14-21 to third seed and World No.5 He Bing Jao of China in a last-16 match while Ashmita Chaliha went down 18-21, 13-21 to Carolina Marin of Spain in another contest.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost its pre-quarterfinal match 26-24, 11-21, 17-21 to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia.