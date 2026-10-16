Test Twenty, cricket's new format, to debut in Sri Lanka in November

According to a press release, the inaugural tournament of "cricket's fourth format" will feature 160 cricketers aged 13 to 21, selected from across the world and divided into four continental teams. Each team will have a squad of 40 players, comprising 20 girls and 20 boys.

In every match, the girls' XI will play against the girls' XI, while the boys' XI will face the boys' XI. However, the runs scored by both sides will be added to a single team total, with the combined score deciding the winner.

The format will introduce a different approach to the toss. Besides deciding which team bats first, it will determine whether the girls' or boys' match takes place first. Under the format's Parity Rule, the runs scored by one group will contribute directly to the result of the other group's match, according to the press release.

Each match will be played over 80 overs in a single day. The first 40 overs will be played in daylight with a red ball and players wearing whites, while the remaining 40 overs will take place under floodlights with a white ball and players in coloured clothing. Scores will carry forward across both sessions, with no reset between them.