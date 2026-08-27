Test cricket won today: Gill after Sri Lanka walk away with draw courtesy Sonal's heroics

India dominated large stretches of the contest and were in a commanding position to force a result, but Sonal stood firm in the second innings, producing another resolute hundred to help Sri Lanka survive 154 overs and walk away with a draw that felt no less than a win for the visitors.

"We fielded for about 150 overs, we did everything that we can. I don't think we could have done anything differently. Keeping the weather in mind, we could talk about these things (enforcing follow-on) only in hindsight.

"You take the best decision you can in the moment and something didn't go our way. But it was a brilliant game and I think Test cricket won today," Gill said after the match here on Thursday.

"A lot of positives for us, learning from the opposition. The way they came back, it was tremendous to see. I don't think we could have done things differently. They bowled brilliantly in this game."

India's young batting group had its moments, with Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul among the performers, while Gill also praised the bowlers for their efforts.

Padikkal, who was named Player of the Series, admitted India would have preferred to finish with a win but said the team had plenty to learn from the contest.

"Would have been better if we won this game. It was quite similar to be honest, it was slow here as well. It takes a lot of clarity, you need to have clear plans," he said.