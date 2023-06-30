Begin typing your search...

ByReutersReuters|30 Jun 2023
Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 10, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek signs autographs for fans after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova (PHOTO: REUTERS)

NEW DELHI: Iga Swiatek pulled out of the Bad Homburg Open ahead of her semi-final match on Friday after the world number one said she had come down with fever and possible food poisoning. Swiatek was set to play Lucia Bronzetti in the semi-finals of the grasscourt tournament, a tune-up event for Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

"I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning," Swiatek wrote on Twitter. "I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you."

Swiatek, who has never moved past the fourth round at Wimbledon, begins her quest for a maiden grasscourt title at the All England Club against China's Zhu Lin in the first round. Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

