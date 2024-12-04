Tennis Premier League: Chennai Smashers goes down 45-55 to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Chennai Smashers lost to Hyderabad Strikers with a final score of 45-55 in its second match of the group stage at the ongoing Tennis Premier League on Wednesday.

Chennai had won their first match, edging past Bengaluru to secure all three points. Hugo Gaston's victory in the men's singles round against Benjamin Lock on Wednesday was not enough, as Conny Perrin lost to Harriet Dart in the women's singles.

Hugo and Rithvik Bollipalli were narrowly defeated by Benjamin and Vishnu Vardhan in the men's doubles, with a score of 11-14. Conny and Rithvik also lost 9-16 in the mixed doubles contest.

Chennai will face Rajasthan Rangers on Thursday at 5:30 pm and will look to bounce back after the setback.