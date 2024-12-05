Begin typing your search...

    Tennis Premier League: Chennai Smashers gear up for strong comeback after early loss

    Next up, the Smashers will face the Yash Mumbai Eagles on December 6 at 5:30 PM in what promises to be an El Clasico of the Tennis Premier League

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Dec 2024 8:38 PM IST
    Tennis Premier League: Chennai Smashers gear up for strong comeback after early loss
    X

    Chennai Smashers men's doubles team in action  

    MUMBAI: Chennai Smashers made an exciting start to the Tennis Premier League Season 6. However, the team faced a setback in its third match, suffering a narrow defeat in a hard-fought contest against Rajasthan Rangers.

    Despite the setback, Chennai Smashers showed great strength, with standout performances from Conny Perrin, Hugo Gaston, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

    While the back-to-back losses are disappointing, the team remains optimistic.

    Next up, the Smashers will face the Yash Mumbai Eagles on December 6 at 5:30 PM in what promises to be an El Clasico of the Tennis Premier League.

    Match Results:

    ● Women’s Singles: Conny Perrin vs Cristina Dinu (14 - 11)

    ● Men’s Singles: Hugo Gaston vs Arthur Fery (9 - 16)

    ● Mixed Doubles: Conny Perrin & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Cristina Dinu & Rohan

    Bopanna (11 - 14)

    ● Men’s Doubles: Hugo Gaston & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Arthur Fery & Rohan

    Bopanna (15 - 10)

    ● Overall Score: Chennai Smashers 49 - Rajasthan Rangers 51

    Tennis Premier LeagueTennis
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick