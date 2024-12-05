Tennis Premier League: Chennai Smashers gear up for strong comeback after early loss

MUMBAI: Chennai Smashers made an exciting start to the Tennis Premier League Season 6. However, the team faced a setback in its third match, suffering a narrow defeat in a hard-fought contest against Rajasthan Rangers.

Despite the setback, Chennai Smashers showed great strength, with standout performances from Conny Perrin, Hugo Gaston, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

While the back-to-back losses are disappointing, the team remains optimistic.

Next up, the Smashers will face the Yash Mumbai Eagles on December 6 at 5:30 PM in what promises to be an El Clasico of the Tennis Premier League.

Match Results:

● Women’s Singles: Conny Perrin vs Cristina Dinu (14 - 11)

● Men’s Singles: Hugo Gaston vs Arthur Fery (9 - 16)

● Mixed Doubles: Conny Perrin & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Cristina Dinu & Rohan

Bopanna (11 - 14)

● Men’s Doubles: Hugo Gaston & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Arthur Fery & Rohan

Bopanna (15 - 10)

● Overall Score: Chennai Smashers 49 - Rajasthan Rangers 51