Tennis: Jarry beats Tsitsipas in Rome to make first ATP 1000 SF

ROME: Nicolas Jarry advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal at the Italian Open, rallying past sixth seed and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Favourite on the eve, Tsitsipas was unable to close out a match in a second set in which he added five break points to bring about a turning point in a match which, as the minutes passed, Jarry managed first to straighten out and then to bring to his side.

The 28-year-old displayed mental fortitude throughout the two-hour and 38-minute thriller, during which he fought off 11 of 13 break points faced, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

The Chilean produced relentless power from the baseline, striking 23 forehand winners, including a 166 kilometres-per-hour bruiser, to spoil Tsitsipas’ quest for a third consecutive semifinal appearance in Rome.

Jarry will face 14th seed Tommy Paul in Friday’s semifinals. The Santiago native won their lone meeting at Roland Garros last year.