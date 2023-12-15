Tenkasi to face Coimbatore in finals

CHENNAI: Tenkasi defeated Chengalpattu by 100 runs to qualify for the finals of the inter districts TNCA inter districts U-19 multi day tournament. Lalith Chokkalingam’s knock of 70 runs went in vain as M Gunasekar showcased his prowess by picking up a fifer. Tenkasi is set to play Coimbatore in the final.

BRIEF SCORES : Tenkasi 249 in 84.2 overs & 178 in 40 overs beat Chengalpattu 159 in 53 overs & 168 in 31.3 overs (Lalith Chokkalingam 70, M. Gunasekar 5/40)