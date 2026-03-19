Tendulkar-backed cricket academy to open in Ahmedabad on April 10

The flagship SRT10 Global Academy is already operational at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

"Its partnership with Altevol Sports Academy, known for its contributions to Indian tennis since 2018 and its collaboration with Germany's Alexander Waske Tennis University, along with the Shankus Group, adds both credibility and a strong multi-sport perspective, aligning seamlessly with SRT10’s focus on excellence and values-driven development," stated a press release.

"A contingent of former first-class/Team India cricketers will mentor the young talents. Coaches are handpicked and trained under the SRT10 methodology, ensuring consistency with international training standards. The programme is led by Dr. Atul Gaikwad, Global Head Coach, SRT10 Global Academy," it added.