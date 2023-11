Ten-wicket win for Vikravandi CC

CHENNAI: Vikravandi CC eased to a 10-wicket win over Power CC in the first division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA league.

After bundling out Power CC for 69 with R Rajeshwaran taking four wickets for 15 runs, Vikravandi reached the target in 6.5 overs with S Santhakumar unbeaten on 41.

In another match, SK XI earned an eight-wicket win over United CC “B”.

BRIEF SCORES:

I Division: Power CC 69 in 17.2 overs (R Rajeshwaran 4/15) lost to Vikravandi CC 70 for no loss in 6.5 overs (S Santhakumar 41*); United CC “B” 129 in 22.5 overs (D Elangovan 50, S Durai Kannu 36, K Hemanand 4/15, K Heerachanth 3/30) lost to SK XI 132/2 in 12.4 overs (K Hemanand 72)

II Division: SRTCA 189/6 in 25 overs (N Hariharan 40, E DuraiRaj 35, S Jayakumar 32, V Gokul Raj 4/36) bt SG CC 174/8 in 25 overs (D Sankar Ganesh 58, S Murugan 36, N Prathap 3/22); New Star CC 176/8 in 25 overs (R Loganathan 59, R Logesh 3/23) bt Mundiyampak- kam CC 152/6 in 25 overs (Karthick 60, S Ganesan 42)