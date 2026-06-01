Technique, temperament still rule T20 cricket; Kohli proves it again: Rajkumar Sharma

Kohli once again delivered on the biggest stage as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended their IPL title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, extending his remarkable run of consistency in a format increasingly dominated by ultra-aggressive batting.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, as RCB chased down GT's 155 for 8 in 18 overs.

Calling his former ward's performance "excellent" and "brilliant", Sharma said Kohli's innings offered an important lesson for young cricketers.