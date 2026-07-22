Tebas: Infantino should resign for ''destroying the football industry''

It is not the first time he has lashed out at Infantino over fixture congestion and for considering a proposal to expand the 2030 men's World Cup from 48 teams to 64.

“Increasing the number of national teams makes no sense. The football industry isn't just the World Cup, which is the most important event. But not everything can revolve around the World Cup,” Tebas told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In my opinion, yes, I think his time is up,” he said of Infantino. “However, he has the support of the system and the federations, so there's not much more to add, is there? There's no opposition candidate, nobody wants to stand just to lose. This is the system and it's rotten at its core.

“He shouldn't stay, but he won't leave. I've heard many people who are against Infantino. They say it, but then they do nothing. I don't know what's worse, the silence or the complicity, because those who stay silent are perfectly aware of the damage football is suffering.”

South American soccer's ruling body CONMEBOL has made an official proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. The competition is already set to be the most sprawling edition with six host nations spread across three continents.