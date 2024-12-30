Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Dec 2024 11:00 PM IST
    Teams share honours on Day One
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Maharashtra reached 260 for five against Tamil Nadu on the first day of Cooch Behar Trophy men’s U-19 semi-finals in Pune.

    Opting to bat first, Maharashtra’s middle-order batter Om Bhabad struck a crucial unbeaten 92 (192b, 16x4), while Nikhil Lunawat scored 62 (141b, 11x4) as the duo added 110 runs for the fifth wicket. TN’s RS Ambrish (2/33) and BK Kishore (2/49) shared four wickets between them.

    Brief scores: Maharashtra 260/5 in 90 overs (Kiran Chormale 42, Nikhil Lunawat 62, Om Bhabad 92 batting, RS Ambrish 2/33, BK Kishore 2/49) vs Tamil Nadu

    MaharashtraTamil Nadumen’s U-19
    DTNEXT Bureau

