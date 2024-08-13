Team Tamilas bags victory in BGMI Master Series

CHENNAI: Team Tamilas secured an impressive third place in the BGMI Master Series Season 3, organized by Nodwin Gaming in partnership with Star Sports.

This achievement highlights their exceptional skill and resolve in the competitive gaming arena.

Established in 2020 by Asarudheen, also known as Vaadhiyaar, Team Tamilas aimed to elevate Tamil Nadu's status in both national and international esports.

Despite setbacks like the temporary PUBG Mobile ban, the team's persistence paid off, resulting in numerous tournament victories upon the game's return.

The squad consists of talented players from smaller cities and towns: Ashwin Vijay (22) from Tiruvallur, Arunraj (25) from Madurai, Rithin (19) from Mayiladuthurai, Arwin (22) from Pudukkottai, and Gokul (24)from Chennai.

Their success story serves as an inspiration, proving that with dedication and passion, one can excel in esports regardless of their background.

Team Tamilas' recent triumph in the BGMI.