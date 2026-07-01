Team management needs to fit Sooryavanshi in playing eleven: Sarandeep

Sooryavanshi did not get to play in the series against Ireland that world champions India lost 0-2. If he plays against England on Wednesday, he would become the youngest cricketer to play for India.

"He should have played (against Ireland). The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity.

"If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity," Sarandeep told PTI on the sidelines of the DPL auction here.