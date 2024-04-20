Team had stepped up when it mattered the most: Ankit Mukherjee

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will be vying for a place in the semi-final as it takes on FC Goa away from home in the knockouts today.

Ankit Mukherjee, the lad from Kolkata, crashed his former club East Bengal’s party by scoring late against NorthEast United at the Marina Arena earlier this month. His goal helped the Marina Machans clinch a win and qualify for the knockouts after three years. Ankit is playing his first season for the club and has been instrumental in its success. He has featured in 19 matches for the blues this season, winning 74 duels and making 75 recoveries. “We had a difficult start to the season, but we bounced back and despite setbacks, Owen Coyle always believed in us,” said Ankit, reflecting on Chennaiyin FC’s season.

It was late February when making it to the top six seemed like a monumental task, but the club persevered and won back-to-back matches towards the end, making the impossible possible. “We were always told that we would be judged based on where we stand after 22 matches. We were inconsistent in the middle, but when it mattered most, we stepped up,” he added.

Goa had emerged victorious in all three encounters against Chennaiyin so far this season. Ankit emphasised the importance of forgetting the past and focusing on the four crucial matches ahead for the club. Ankit did not play in the final league game against Goa earlier on Sunday and had the best view of how the Gaurs dominated Chennaiyin. “Goa has width, with Brandon and Noah possessing speed capable of beating defenders. They are absolutely dangerous. However, we aren’t worried. We have a plan, and we’ll execute it,” said Ankit.

Goa holds the record this season for not conceding a single goal from headers. With Ryan Edwards linking up with Rafael Crivellaro during set-pieces, it will be exciting to see if they can maintain the record. “If Rafa can deliver a perfect cross to the centre, there’s a good chance. Take, for example, Mohun Bagan versus CFC. Ryan climbed and scored a header past Vishal Kaith. It all comes down to the right delivery,” he added.