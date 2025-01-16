Team ‘C’ crowned champion

CHENNAI: Team ‘C’ held its nerve to earn a thrilling two-wicket win over Team ‘A’ in the final of BCCI Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The spin duo of Kaushalya Choudhary (4/38) and Prema Rawat (4/54) shared eight wickets between them to restrict Team ‘A’ to 239. In reply, Team ‘C’ chased the score down with just one ball to spare with opener D Vrinda scoring 71 (65b, 10x4). Off-spinner Sonia Mendhiya scalped four for 42. Vrinda and Riya Chaudhari 32 added 93 runs for the third wicket in 106 balls.

Brief scores: Team ‘A’ 239 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 26, Dhara Gujjar 34, Mukta Magre 75 not out, Kaushalya Choudhary 4/38, Prema Rawat 4/54) lost to Team ‘C’ 240/8 in 49.5 overs (D Vrinda 71, Riya Chaudhari 32, Henrietta Pereira 40, Chitra Singh Jamwal 25, Sneh Rana 25*, Sonia Mendhiya 4/42)

Player of the Final: D Vrinda (Team-C)

Player of the Series: Shafali Verma (Team-A)