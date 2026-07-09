Taylor Fritz loses to Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon quarterfinals after knee tendinitis flares up

“I was just like panicking, What am I going to do?'” the sixth-seeded Fritz said. “I just didn't expect it at all.”

In the end, there was nothing he could do.

Zverev's serve and the pain in Fritz's knee were too much to overcome as the last American man left in the singles tournament lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on No. 1 Court on Wednesday.