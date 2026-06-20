Task force to be set up for F1's India return: Sports Minister Mandaviya

In an interaction with select media, Mandaviya revealed that the move was an outcome of a recent meeting with all stakeholders, including officials from Formula One, Buddh International Circuit owners, the Adani Group, representatives of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), and young racers and motorsport enthusiasts.

"...major outcome of the meeting is that the Ministry will constitute a dedicated four-five member Task Force to undertake a detailed assessment of the motorsports ecosystem in the country and examine the challenges associated with its growth," Mandaviya said.

"The Task Force will evaluate the international, economic, tourism, and investment benefits arising from hosting major motorsport events in India. It will also identify key priorities, infrastructure requirements, and operational needs necessary for the sustainable development of the sector and submit its recommendations to the Sports Ministry," he added.

The Task Force will have representation from FMSCI, Sports Ministry, the state government (in this case Uttar Pradesh as Buddh International Circuit is in Greater Noida), and the facility owners.